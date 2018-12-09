Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Arizona St. 3, Princeton 2, OT

Boston U. 5, UMass-Lowell 2

Brown 2, RPI 1

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0

Colgate 2, Niagara 0

Holy Cross 2, Robert Morris 0

New Hampshire 4, Dartmouth 0

Northeastern 7, Merrimack 2

Penn St. 9, Notre Dame 1

Sacred Heart 6, RIT 4

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 1

Yale 3, Union 0

MIDWEST

Adrian 6, Salve Regina 3

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Bemidji St. 2

Bowling Green 4, Ferris St. 3, OT

Denver 2, North Dakota 1, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 1

Minn.-Duluth 1, W. Michigan 1, OT

Minnesota 4, Michigan 3

Minnesota St. 6, Alaska Anchorage 0

St. Cloud St. 7, Omaha 1

Wisconsin 3, Michigan St. 0

WEST

Lake Superior St. 5, Alaska 2

Mercyhurst 4, Air Force 1

Vermont 2, Colorado College 1

EXHIBITION

USA National Development 6, Maine 4

