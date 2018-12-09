Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

December 9, 2018 2:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Arizona St. 3, Princeton 2, OT

Boston U. 5, UMass-Lowell 2

Brown 2, RPI 1

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0

Advertisement

Colgate 2, Niagara 0

Holy Cross 2, Robert Morris 0

New Hampshire 4, Dartmouth 0

Northeastern 7, Merrimack 2

Penn St. 9, Notre Dame 1

Sacred Heart 6, RIT 4

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 1

Yale 3, Union 0

MIDWEST

Adrian 6, Salve Regina 3

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Bemidji St. 2

Bowling Green 4, Ferris St. 3, OT

Denver 2, North Dakota 1, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 1

Minn.-Duluth 1, W. Michigan 1, OT

Minnesota 4, Michigan 3

Minnesota St. 6, Alaska Anchorage 0

St. Cloud St. 7, Omaha 1

Wisconsin 3, Michigan St. 0

WEST

Lake Superior St. 5, Alaska 2

Mercyhurst 4, Air Force 1

Vermont 2, Colorado College 1

EXHIBITION

USA National Development 6, Maine 4

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans