The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

December 30, 2018 12:57 am
 
EAST

American International 4, Robert Morris 3

Dartmouth 5, Army 2

Denver 4, UMass-Lowell 1

Northeastern 2, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Princeton 7, Maine 3

Providence 3, Brown 1

Quinnipiac 6, Colgate 0

Union (NY) 5, Canisius 3

Vermont 4, RPI 2

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 3, Minnesota 2

Ohio St. 5, Mercyhurst 4

Omaha 3, Alaska Anchorage 0

WEST

Clarkson 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Bemidji St. 3, Air Force 3, OT

Minnesota St. 2, Arizona St. 2, OT

EXHIBITION

North Dakota 6, U.S. Under-18 2

