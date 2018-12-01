Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

December 1, 2018 4:36 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 1=

Semifinal=

Chilhowie 28, Galax 7

Riverheads 28, Essex 6

VHSL Class 2=

Semifinal=

Goochland 35, East Rockingham 21

Graham 57, Radford 13

VHSL Class 3=

Semifinal=

Phoebus 35, Culpeper 14

VHSL Class 4=

Semifinal=

Lake Taylor 35, Eastern View 31

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Manchester 42, Ocean Lakes 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

