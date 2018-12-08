Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

December 8, 2018 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

State Final=

Manchester 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 7

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

VHSL Class 5=

State Final=

Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26

VHSL Class 4=

State Final=

Woodgrove 38, Lake Taylor 33

VHSL Class 3=

State Final=

Heritage-Lynchburg 24, Phoebus 20

VHSL Class 2=

State Final=

Graham 31, Goochland 9

VHSL Class 1=

State Final=

Riverheads 35, Chilhowie 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans