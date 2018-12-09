Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 85, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 70

Blue Ridge 71, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 65

Covenant School 59, Blue Ridge Christian 38

Deep Run 63, Colonial Forge 48

Flint Hill 69, Bishop Ireton 60

Franklin 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 37

Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Brooke Point 55

Gate City 81, Virginia High 34

Great Bridge 68, Northampton 48

H.D. Woodson, D.C. 53, Colonial Beach 51

Handley 58, Spotswood 46

John Marshall 79, Norcom 52

Landon, Md. 69, Woodberry Forest 50

Maury 78, Hampton 53

Montverde Academy, Fla. 57, Paul VI 50

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Hargrave Military 65

Norview 64, Deep Creek 47

Oak Hill Academy 85, Liberty Heights, N.C. 51

Oscar Smith 77, Armstrong 57

Parry McCluer 37, Amherst County 34

Petersburg 27, Lafayette 25

Poquoson 41, Hampton Christian 37

Princess Anne 56, Woodrow Wilson 46

Ridgeview 70, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41

Smithfield 64, Ocean Lakes 52

St. Annes-Belfield 66, Walsingham Academy 63

Steward School 57, St. Christopher’s 42

Surry County 71, North Stafford 66, OT

Mountaineer Invitational=

Championship=

James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Christiansburg 52

Consolation=

Alleghany 67, Covington 65

Musselman Tip-Off Classic=

Musselman, W.Va. 47, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40

Stafford 78, Spring Mills, W.Va. 59

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

3rd Place=

Maret, D.C. 57, Benedictine 47

5th Place=

Bishop Sullivan 59, Carmel 50

7th Place=

Trinity Episcopal 65, T.C. Williams 50

Championship=

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 89, Episcopal 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nandua vs. Northumberland, ccd.

Petersburg vs. TJ-Richmond, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Great Bridge 68, Northampton 48

Highland Springs 73, King’s Fork 47

Hopewell 59, Tabb 15

Indian River 61, Grafton 42

Lebanon 50, State Line 43

Miller School 55, Surry County 48

New Kent 65, Charles City 27

Oakton 51, Loudoun County 35

Potomac School 58, Collegiate-Richmond 42

Princess Anne 94, Deep Creek 44

Western Albemarle 61, Covington 13

Western Branch 65, Churchland 41

William Monroe 43, Madison County 28

Woodrow Wilson 46, Potomac 33

Woodstock Central 0, Sherando 0

STAB Tip-Off tournament=

Championship=

St. Annes-Belfield 58, Atlantic Shores Christian 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northumberland vs. Nandua, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

