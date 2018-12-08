Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 85, St. Mary’s Ryken 70
C. Milton Wright 64, North Caroline 36
Coolidge, D.C. 61, Sandy Spring Friends 53
Eleanor Roosevelt 77, Corona Del Sol, Ariz. 66
Hubie Blake 79, Wheaton 38
Landon 69, Woodberry Forest, Va. 50
North County 53, Catonsville 42
Patterson 96, Archbishop Curley 53
Wootton 65, Poolesville 39
Haverford Tournament=
Championship=
Haverford School, Pa. 71, Saint Paul’s Boys 53
Hedgesville Mixer=
Hedgesville, W.Va. 56, Broadfording Christian Academy 46
Jefferson, W.Va. 56, Silver Oak Academy 53
Nike National Hoopfest=
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 75, Dematha 68
Parkside, D.C. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capitol Christian Academy 68, Baltimore Chesapeake 64
Elizabeth Seton 61, St. John’s Catholic Prep 27
Frederick 52, Middletown 40
Gaithersburg 50, Rockville 43
Great Mills 63, Dunbar 33
Hubie Blake 57, Wheaton 42
Life Center Academy, N.J. 39, Good Counsel 38
Pikesville 52, John Carroll 51
Poolesville 50, Wootton 20
Riverdale Baptist 60, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 34
Sanford, Del. 54, McDonough 43
