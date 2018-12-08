Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 85, St. Mary’s Ryken 70

C. Milton Wright 64, North Caroline 36

Coolidge, D.C. 61, Sandy Spring Friends 53

Eleanor Roosevelt 77, Corona Del Sol, Ariz. 66

Hubie Blake 79, Wheaton 38

Landon 69, Woodberry Forest, Va. 50

North County 53, Catonsville 42

Patterson 96, Archbishop Curley 53

Wootton 65, Poolesville 39

Haverford Tournament=

Championship=

Haverford School, Pa. 71, Saint Paul’s Boys 53

Hedgesville Mixer=

Hedgesville, W.Va. 56, Broadfording Christian Academy 46

Jefferson, W.Va. 56, Silver Oak Academy 53

Nike National Hoopfest=

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 75, Dematha 68

Parkside, D.C. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capitol Christian Academy 68, Baltimore Chesapeake 64

Elizabeth Seton 61, St. John’s Catholic Prep 27

Frederick 52, Middletown 40

Gaithersburg 50, Rockville 43

Great Mills 63, Dunbar 33

Hubie Blake 57, Wheaton 42

Life Center Academy, N.J. 39, Good Counsel 38

Pikesville 52, John Carroll 51

Poolesville 50, Wootton 20

Riverdale Baptist 60, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 34

Sanford, Del. 54, McDonough 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

