Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Powhatan 66
Auburn 76, Blacksburg 75
Bishop Sullivan 75, Carmel 60
Centreville 63, Stone Bridge 60
Christiansburg 51, William Byrd 46
Clarke County 60, James Wood 51
Colonial Beach 69, Rappahannock County 57
E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 47
Greensville County 57, Essex 42
Hedgesville, W.Va. 80, St. John the Baptist 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 82, Broadwater Academy 43
Northwest Guilford, N.C. 51, Princess Anne 49
Norview 71, Bayside 57
Oak Hill Academy 86, Grace Christian, Tenn. 40
Petersburg 66, Park View-South Hill 60
Pulaski County 58, Carroll County 47
Seton School 79, Tandem Friends School 60
South County 60, Oakton 53
Varina 64, Eastern View 40
FCA Classic=
Sullivan East, Tenn. 88, John Battle 59
FCA Tournament=
Union 67, Sullivan South, Tenn. 62
Greyhound Tip off Classic=
Granby 71, Salem-Va. Beach 30
Lakeland 82, Churchland 69
Lloyd Bird 89, Lake Taylor 56
Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=
Maury 67, Woodside 51
Handley Showcase=
Handley 78, Tallwood 60
Huguenot 92, Woodgrove 83
Osbourn 49, James River-Midlothian 40
Spotswood 71, Heritage-Newport News 50
King’s Fork HS Christmas Showcase=
Norfolk Collegiate 75, Booker T. Washington 55
Narrows Tournament=
Championship=
James Monroe, W.Va. 84, Bland County 79, OT
Consolation=
Giles 71, Narrows 44
Ashville Teays Valley, Ohio 56, Blue Ridge 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Sullivan 53, St. John Paul the Great 44, OT
Gate City 52, Tennessee, Tenn. 28
Hampshire, W.Va. 45, James Wood 44
Harlan, Ky. 66, Lee High 60
Jefferson Forest 57, E.C. Glass 51
Kellam 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 38
Lake Taylor 75, Landstown 28
Norview 63, Bayside 16
Princess Anne 52, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 36
Pulaski County 37, Carroll County 36
Riverheads 65, Rappahannock County 53
St. Annes-Belfield 51, Stuart Country Day, N.J. 38
5th Annual Jaden Baker Tournament=
William Fleming 54, Parry McCluer 49
DCA Warrior Christman Classic=
Mountain Mission 53, Burgin, Ky. 35
King’s Fork HS Christmas Showcase=
Warwick 46, Lakeland 30
Narrows Tournament=
James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Giles 48
3rd Place=
Bland County 55, Narrows 45
She Got Game International Classic=
Abington Friends, Pa. 58, Highland-Warrenton 42
Edison 65, Conrad, Del. 56
Holly Springs, N.C. 66, William Monroe 53
T.C. Williams 49, West Chester Henderson, Pa. 34
Woodbridge 54, Paul VI, N.J. 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.