Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Powhatan 66

Auburn 76, Blacksburg 75

Bishop Sullivan 75, Carmel 60

Centreville 63, Stone Bridge 60

Christiansburg 51, William Byrd 46

Clarke County 60, James Wood 51

Colonial Beach 69, Rappahannock County 57

E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 47

Greensville County 57, Essex 42

Hedgesville, W.Va. 80, St. John the Baptist 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 82, Broadwater Academy 43

Northwest Guilford, N.C. 51, Princess Anne 49

Norview 71, Bayside 57

Oak Hill Academy 86, Grace Christian, Tenn. 40

Petersburg 66, Park View-South Hill 60

Pulaski County 58, Carroll County 47

Seton School 79, Tandem Friends School 60

South County 60, Oakton 53

Varina 64, Eastern View 40

FCA Classic=

Sullivan East, Tenn. 88, John Battle 59

FCA Tournament=

Union 67, Sullivan South, Tenn. 62

Greyhound Tip off Classic=

Granby 71, Salem-Va. Beach 30

Lakeland 82, Churchland 69

Lloyd Bird 89, Lake Taylor 56

Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=

Maury 67, Woodside 51

Handley Showcase=

Handley 78, Tallwood 60

Huguenot 92, Woodgrove 83

Osbourn 49, James River-Midlothian 40

Spotswood 71, Heritage-Newport News 50

King’s Fork HS Christmas Showcase=

Norfolk Collegiate 75, Booker T. Washington 55

Narrows Tournament=

Championship=

James Monroe, W.Va. 84, Bland County 79, OT

Consolation=

Giles 71, Narrows 44

Ashville Teays Valley, Ohio 56, Blue Ridge 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Sullivan 53, St. John Paul the Great 44, OT

Gate City 52, Tennessee, Tenn. 28

Hampshire, W.Va. 45, James Wood 44

Harlan, Ky. 66, Lee High 60

Jefferson Forest 57, E.C. Glass 51

Kellam 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 38

Lake Taylor 75, Landstown 28

Norview 63, Bayside 16

Princess Anne 52, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 36

Pulaski County 37, Carroll County 36

Riverheads 65, Rappahannock County 53

St. Annes-Belfield 51, Stuart Country Day, N.J. 38

5th Annual Jaden Baker Tournament=

William Fleming 54, Parry McCluer 49

DCA Warrior Christman Classic=

Mountain Mission 53, Burgin, Ky. 35

King’s Fork HS Christmas Showcase=

Warwick 46, Lakeland 30

Narrows Tournament=

James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Giles 48

3rd Place=

Bland County 55, Narrows 45

She Got Game International Classic=

Abington Friends, Pa. 58, Highland-Warrenton 42

Edison 65, Conrad, Del. 56

Holly Springs, N.C. 66, William Monroe 53

T.C. Williams 49, West Chester Henderson, Pa. 34

Woodbridge 54, Paul VI, N.J. 43

