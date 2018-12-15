Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delmarva Christian, Del. 50, Worcester Prep School 30
Dematha 60, Denton Guyer, Texas 53
Frederick Douglass 62, Archbishop Curley 57
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 79, Fairmont Heights 69
Landon 71, Bishop McNamara 66
Landstown, Va. 100, Capitol Christian Academy 62
McDonogh School 60, Saint Paul’s Boys 54
Mt. St. Joseph’s 77, Catonsville 26
Pallotti 63, Boys Latin 58
Potomac 54, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 44
Westlake 67, Good Counsel 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 52, McKinley, D.C. 16
Holy Cross 64, Quince Orchard 30
Lincoln, W.Va. 68, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 34
McDonogh School 58, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 43
Mt. De Sales Academy 72, Catonsville 46
Saint James 59, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20
St. John’s, D.C. 85, Baltimore Poly 67
Worcester Prep School 42, Delmarva Christian, Del. 35
She Got Game International Classic=
Annapolis Area Christian 53, Surrattsville 34
Audenried, Pa. 60, Leonardtown 44
Bishop McNamara 77, New Hope Academy 61
Capitol Christian Academy 36, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 28
Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. 68, Gwynn Park 62
Coppin Academy 40, Ursuline Academy, Del. 36
Elizabeth Seton 49, TPLS Christian, Va. 39
Largo 70, Canarsie, N.Y. 39
Life Center Academy, N.J. 43, St. Mary’s Ryken 31
Medgar Evers, N.Y. 62, Baltimore Douglass 53
National Christian Academy 66, Blair, N.J. 47
Oakland Mills 68, Monsignor McClancy, N.Y. 44
Oxon Hill 50, Boca Raton Community, Fla. 46
Rock Creek Christian Academy 75, Peddie, N.J. 16
Roland Park Country 61, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 32
St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 80, Bowie 42
St. Frances 60, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 45
St. John’s Catholic Prep 62, Boyertown, Pa. 41
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, Va. 88, McDonough 13
Western 66, Middleburg Academy, Va. 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.