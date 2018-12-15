Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Delmarva Christian, Del. 50, Worcester Prep School 30

Dematha 60, Denton Guyer, Texas 53

Frederick Douglass 62, Archbishop Curley 57

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 79, Fairmont Heights 69

Landon 71, Bishop McNamara 66

Landstown, Va. 100, Capitol Christian Academy 62

McDonogh School 60, Saint Paul’s Boys 54

Mt. St. Joseph’s 77, Catonsville 26

Pallotti 63, Boys Latin 58

Potomac 54, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 44

Westlake 67, Good Counsel 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 52, McKinley, D.C. 16

Holy Cross 64, Quince Orchard 30

Lincoln, W.Va. 68, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 34

McDonogh School 58, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 43

Mt. De Sales Academy 72, Catonsville 46

Saint James 59, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20

St. John’s, D.C. 85, Baltimore Poly 67

Worcester Prep School 42, Delmarva Christian, Del. 35

She Got Game International Classic=

Annapolis Area Christian 53, Surrattsville 34

Audenried, Pa. 60, Leonardtown 44

Bishop McNamara 77, New Hope Academy 61

Capitol Christian Academy 36, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 28

Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. 68, Gwynn Park 62

Coppin Academy 40, Ursuline Academy, Del. 36

Elizabeth Seton 49, TPLS Christian, Va. 39

Largo 70, Canarsie, N.Y. 39

Life Center Academy, N.J. 43, St. Mary’s Ryken 31

Medgar Evers, N.Y. 62, Baltimore Douglass 53

National Christian Academy 66, Blair, N.J. 47

Oakland Mills 68, Monsignor McClancy, N.Y. 44

Oxon Hill 50, Boca Raton Community, Fla. 46

Rock Creek Christian Academy 75, Peddie, N.J. 16

Roland Park Country 61, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 32

St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 80, Bowie 42

St. Frances 60, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 45

St. John’s Catholic Prep 62, Boyertown, Pa. 41

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, Va. 88, McDonough 13

Western 66, Middleburg Academy, Va. 25

