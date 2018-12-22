Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henry Collegiate 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 70

East Rockingham 85, R.E. Lee-Staunton 59

Great Bridge Christian Academy 84, Hartsville, S.C. 76

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 41

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 52, Handley 50

Parry McCluer 56, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 38

Petersburg 64, Lake Taylor 62

Radford 71, Pulaski County 45

Sherando 57, Woodstock Central 54

Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Blue Championship=

First Colonial 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 53

Blue Consolation=

Fuqua School 65, Hampton Roads 57

Green Championship=

Indian River 55, Tallwood 52

Green Consolation=

Nansemond-Suffolk 75, Carmel 71

Crown Town Classic Tournament=

Va. Episcopal 54, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 51

Emerald Coast 16=

John Marshall 56, Sidney Lanier, Ala. 47

Flycodes Invitational Showcase=

Blue Ridge 66, Winston-Salem Prep, N.C. 57

Miller School 56, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 47

Northside 63, Lloyd Bird 62

William Fleming 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 52

Mid-Atlantic Invitational=

Virginia Academy 72, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 40

Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament=

3rd Place=

Veritas 65, Greenbrier Christian 61

5th Place=

Central Virginia Home School 48, Isle of Wight Academy 38

7th Place=

Hampton Christian 46, Southampton Academy 30

Championship=

Peninsula Catholic 72, Walsingham Academy 59

Smokey Mountain Classic=

Eastside 72, Oasis, Fla. 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 36, Liberty-Bedford 16

Chartiers Valley, Pa. 63, Woodbridge 44

Freedom (South Riding) 72, High Point Home Educators, N.C. 35

McLean 50, Flint Hill 44

Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Championship=

Indian River 51, Bishop Sullivan 40

Consolation=

Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Veritas Christian Academy 49

Doc Maples Classic=

Scott Co., Ky. 69, Lebanon 37

Flycodes Invitational Showcase=

William Fleming 70, Martinsville 49

Heritage Christmas Tournament=

5th Place=

Ridgeview 69, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 45

Smokey Mountain Classic=

Collins, Ky. 61, Twin Springs 38

Paintsville, Ky. 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

