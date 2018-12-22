Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 70
New Era Academy 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 56
Notre Dame, W.Va. 70, Oakland Southern 67
Tomball Concordia, Texas 64, C. H. Flowers 44
Mid-Atlantic Invitational=
Virginia Academy, Va. 72, St. Maria Goretti 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends, Pa. 40, Notre Dame Prep 36
Largo 64, Dunbar 62
Tournament of Champions=
Clare Droesch=
Christ the King, N.Y. 49, New Hope Academy 44
Riverdale Baptist 48, Benson, Ore. 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
