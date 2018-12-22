Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

December 22, 2018 10:17 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 70

New Era Academy 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 56

Notre Dame, W.Va. 70, Oakland Southern 67

Tomball Concordia, Texas 64, C. H. Flowers 44

Mid-Atlantic Invitational=

Virginia Academy, Va. 72, St. Maria Goretti 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends, Pa. 40, Notre Dame Prep 36

Largo 64, Dunbar 62

Tournament of Champions=

Clare Droesch=

Christ the King, N.Y. 49, New Hope Academy 44

Riverdale Baptist 48, Benson, Ore. 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

