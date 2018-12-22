Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 70

New Era Academy 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 56

Notre Dame, W.Va. 70, Oakland Southern 67

Advertisement

Tomball Concordia, Texas 64, C. H. Flowers 44

Mid-Atlantic Invitational=

Virginia Academy, Va. 72, St. Maria Goretti 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends, Pa. 40, Notre Dame Prep 36

Largo 64, Dunbar 62

Tournament of Champions=

Clare Droesch=

Christ the King, N.Y. 49, New Hope Academy 44

Riverdale Baptist 48, Benson, Ore. 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.