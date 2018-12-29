Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 86, Gerstell Academy 75
Atholton 78, Newfield, N.Y. 39
Bishop McNamara 58, Veritas Christian, N.C. 42
Broadfording Christian Academy 68, Spring Mills, W.Va. 53
Dover, Del. 68, Forest Park 42
Georgetown Prep 56, Goose Creek, S.C. 31
Maret, D.C. 58, Boys Latin 42
Sanford, Del. 62, Bishop Walsh 47
Sussex Technical, Del. 61, Walt Whitman 59
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Championship=
Miller School, Va. 48, Mt. St. Joseph’s 45
Governors Challenge=
Osbourn Park, Va. 71, Hereford 37
Patriot, Va. 58, Good Counsel 50
Potomac, Va. 56, Milford Mill 38
Holiday Hoops Classic=
Championship=
Landon 65, Western Albemarle, Va. 46
James Wood Tournament=
Consolation=
Boonsboro 50, James Wood, Va. 34
South Hampton Roads Top 10=
Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
La Plata 43, Lackey 38
St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Ursuline Academy, Del. 47
Boo Williams Christmas Classic=
Gold Bracket=
New Hope Academy 62, Princess Anne, Va. 46
Hancock Mixer=
Hancock 54, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
