Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

December 29, 2018 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 86, Gerstell Academy 75

Atholton 78, Newfield, N.Y. 39

Bishop McNamara 58, Veritas Christian, N.C. 42

Advertisement

Broadfording Christian Academy 68, Spring Mills, W.Va. 53

Dover, Del. 68, Forest Park 42

Georgetown Prep 56, Goose Creek, S.C. 31

Maret, D.C. 58, Boys Latin 42

Sanford, Del. 62, Bishop Walsh 47

Sussex Technical, Del. 61, Walt Whitman 59

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Championship=

Miller School, Va. 48, Mt. St. Joseph’s 45

Governors Challenge=

Osbourn Park, Va. 71, Hereford 37

Patriot, Va. 58, Good Counsel 50

Potomac, Va. 56, Milford Mill 38

Holiday Hoops Classic=

Championship=

Landon 65, Western Albemarle, Va. 46

James Wood Tournament=

Consolation=

Boonsboro 50, James Wood, Va. 34

South Hampton Roads Top 10=

Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

La Plata 43, Lackey 38

St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Ursuline Academy, Del. 47

Boo Williams Christmas Classic=

Gold Bracket=

New Hope Academy 62, Princess Anne, Va. 46

Hancock Mixer=

Hancock 54, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union