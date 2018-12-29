Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 98, Yates, Texas 87
Cave Spring 63, Broadway 58
Chantilly 68, Battlefield 56
Charlottesville 51, West Potomac 45
Clover Hill 62, Banner Christian 40
GW-Danville 69, Liberty-Bedford 44
Hayfield 56, Annandale 55
Highland-Warrenton 67, Mesa Skyline, Ariz. 60
John Marshall 62, Heritage School, Ga. 59, OT
Lake Braddock 0, Green Run 0
Liberty-Bealeton 59, Gar-Field 58
Martinsburg, W.Va. 85, Woodstock Central 44
Northside 57, North Cross 51
Page County 65, Luray 56
Potomac School 55, Trinity Episcopal 49
St. Paris Graham, Ohio 63, Pulaski County 52
Stone Bridge 72, Park View-Sterling 27
Washington & Lee 61, West Springfield 57
Wilson Memorial 52, Riverheads 33
Arbys Classic=
Gate City 83, Sullivan East, Tenn. 68
Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
Blue Bracket=
Championship=
First Colonial 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 53
Green Bracket=
Championship=
Indian River 55, Tallwood 52
Consolation=
Nansemond-Suffolk 76, Carmel 71
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
7th Place=
Walsingham Academy 62, Benedictine 58
Championship=
Miller School 48, Mt. St. Joseph’s, Md. 45
Cary Acadeny Tournament=
Norfolk Academy 65, Raleigh Home, N.C. 44
Clover Hill Holiday Hoops=
Louisa 86, Amelia Academy 74
Daily Progress Hoops Classic=
5th Place=
Albemarle 59, Kettle Run 49
Daily Progress Tournament=
Brooke Point 70, Eastern Mennonite 53
Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Fairfax 55, Oakton 48
First community bank Tournament=
Galax 75, Fort Chiswell 44
Marion 66, Alleghany County, N.C. 59
Franklin Tournament=
Fuqua School 62, Amelia County 59
Governors Challenge=
Bishop Sullivan 79, Highland-Warrenton 71
Dover, Del. 68, Forest Park 42
Osbourn Park 71, Hereford, Md. 37
Patriot 58, Good Counsel, Md. 50
Potomac 56, Milford Mill, Md. 38
Grand Home Furnishings Classic=
Chilhowie 76, Honaker 62
Consolation Final=
Virginia High 59, Lebanon 40
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=
3rd Place=
J.I. Burton 50, Richlands 49
Championship=
Eastside 65, Central Wise 54
Holiday Hoops Classic=
Championship=
Landon, Md. 65, Western Albemarle 46
James Monroe Tournament=
Armstrong 59, James Monroe 53
King George 60, Colgan 53
Spotsylvania 59, Essex 57, OT
James Wood Tournament=
Championship=
Riverside 68, Harrisonburg 50
Consolation=
Boonsboro, Md. 50, James Wood 34
Jefferson Tournament=
Tuscarora 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 41
K-guard Holiday Classic=
Salem 81, Lord Botetourt 62
Kings Fork Tournament=
Lakeland 66, Nansemond River 63
Kings fork Tournament=
King’s Fork 78, Smithfield 75
Napa Auto Parts and Bluewater Rentals Holiday Classic=
Franklin 62, Ocean Lakes 44
Northside Invitational Tournament=
Blacksburg 60, Franklin County 53
Roanoke Catholic 63, Rockbridge County 57
7th Place=
William Byrd 62, Chatham 24
South Hampton Roads Top 10=
Cape Henry Collegiate 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 70
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic=
University Heights, Ky. 66, Landstown 63
Tri-City Holiday Classic=
TJ-Richmond 71, Carmel 62
Championship=
Petersburg 49, Prince George 44
Trinity Christian Invitational=
Seton School 48, Trinity Christian School 31
Steward School 53, Seton School 47
Steward School 64, Norfolk Collegiate 58
York Classic=
Charles City 69, Mathews 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 53, Clover Hill 51
Brentsville 37, Rappahannock County 28
Forest Park 62, Manassas Park 26
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 60, T.C. Williams 25
Herndon 48, Colgan 39
Highland Springs 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43
Page County 41, Strasburg 28
Riverheads 63, Wilson Memorial 48
TJ-Alexandria 56, Hayfield 44
Trinity Episcopal 52, Lloyd Bird 44
Union 69, Graham 36
William Fleming 75, Liberty-Bedford 8
Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
Championship=
Indian River 51, Bishop Sullivan 40
Boo Williams Christmas Classic=
Black Bracket=
Championship=
Landstown 50, Bayside 48, OT
Blue Bracket=
Grassfield 43, Green Run 33
Championship=
Atlee 51, Bishop Sullivan 35
Consolation=
Salem 63, Midlothian 48
Gold Bracket=
Lake Taylor 58, St. Francis Prep, N.Y. 40
New Hope Academy, Md. 62, Princess Anne 46
Red Bracket=
Amelia County 59, Tallwood 51
Norfolk Academy 59, Armstrong 52
Silver Bracket=
Hampton 49, Menchville 46
Carolina Invitational=
Great Bridge Christian Academy 62, Concord Cannon, N.C. 32
Clover Hill Tournament=
Matoaca 58, Collegiate-Richmond 56
Colonial Basketball Invitational=
3rd Place=
Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 70, Jamestown 61
7th Place=
Oscar Smith 54, Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 52
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Harrisonburg 45, Albemarle 33
William Monroe 60, Charlottesville 54
Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=
Flint Hill 45, Chantilly 34
Falls Church Tournament=
Dominion 45, Lou. Eastern, Ky. 29
Potomac School 62, Gar-Field 29
Greater Latrobe Tournament=
McLean 58, Connellsville, Pa. 35
James Wood Tournament=
Championship=
James Wood 54, Musselman, W.Va. 48
Knights Winter Classic=
Lord Botetourt 65, Abingdon 43
Liberty tournament=
Staunton River 39, Roanoke Catholic 23
Manassas Park Tournament=
C.D. Hylton 47, Spotsylvania 35
Rock Ridge Holiday Tournament=
W.T. Woodson 48, Wakefield 17
Thomas Dale Tournament=
James River-Midlothian 35, Riverbend 27
Nansemond River 51, Massaponax 46
Thomas Dale 44, Manchester 41
West Springfield 48, Glen Allen 23
