Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 29, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived QB Tyler Bray. Activated OL Kyle Long from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Jawill Davis on injured reserve. Signed WR Alonzo Russell from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Montreal F Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida D Aaron Ekblad.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andrej Sustr to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego.

Advertisement

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Dillon Dube from Stockton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed F Jordan Eberle on injured reserve. Recalled F Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Steven Fogarth and Bridgeport F Connor James two games.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — CB Jamel Dean will enter the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — Named Adam Fuller defensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union