Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived QB Tyler Bray. Activated OL Kyle Long from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Jawill Davis on injured reserve. Signed WR Alonzo Russell from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Montreal F Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida D Aaron Ekblad.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andrej Sustr to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Dillon Dube from Stockton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed F Jordan Eberle on injured reserve. Recalled F Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Steven Fogarth and Bridgeport F Connor James two games.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — CB Jamel Dean will enter the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — Named Adam Fuller defensive coordinator.

