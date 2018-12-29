Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived QB Tyler Bray. Activated OL Kyle Long from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Jawill Davis on injured reserve. Signed WR Alonzo Russell from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Montreal F Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida D Aaron Ekblad.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andrej Sustr to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Dillon Dube from Stockton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed F Jordan Eberle on injured reserve. Recalled F Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Hartford F Steven Fogarth and Bridgeport F Connor James two games.
AUBURN — CB Jamel Dean will enter the NFL draft.
MEMPHIS — Named Adam Fuller defensive coordinator.
