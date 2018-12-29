Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 29, 2018 5:00 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived QB Tyler Bray. Activated OL Kyle Long from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Jawill Davis on injured reserve. Signed WR Alonzo Russell from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Morris Claiborne and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve. Signed CB Brandon Bryant, WR J.J. Jones and DT Destiny Vaeao from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Montreal F Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida D Aaron Ekblad.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andrej Sustr to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Dillon Dube from Stockton (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Dion Phaneuf from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed F Jordan Eberle on injured reserve. Recalled F Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Matthew Spencer from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Steven Fogarth and Bridgeport F Connor James two games.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Matt Gaudreau from Worcester (AHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned F Tyler Spezia to Toledo (ECHL). Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D John MacLeod from South Carolina (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Craig Wyszomirski to Manchester (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled G Chris Driedger from Manchester (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Brady Norrish to Idaho (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Darik Angeli to Norfolk (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned F Tony Cameranesi to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

AHL — Suspended Wheeling RW Brad Drobot four games.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Jared Ross.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Storm Phaneuf.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added G Charlie McAninch as emergency backup.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Brandon Lubin and F Joe Widmar. Released G Alex Zion as emergency backup. Added G Luke Richardson as emergency backup.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned G Ben Halford to San Antonio (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Quintin Lisoway.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned D Kevin McKernan to Hershey (AHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Kevin Tansey to Stockton (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Nolan DeJong to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Tyler Green as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Luke Stork to Atlanta.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — CB Jamel Dean will enter the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — Named Adam Fuller defensive coordinator.

