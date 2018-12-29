Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined New England WR Julian Edelman $63,504; Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield $10,026; New York Jets coach Todd Bowles $25,000; Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney $40,110; Jets DL Leonard Williams $43,449; Jets RB Trenton Cannon and CB Darryl Roberts $26,739 each; Arizona S Tre Boston $26,739; Jacksonville LB Telvin Smith $10,026 and Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue $26,739; Philadelphia S Tre Sullivan $26,739; Dallas DE Randy Gregory $20,054; Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan and Washington CB Josh Norman $10,026 each for actions during or after games last week.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived QB Tyler Bray. Activated OL Kyle Long from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Jawill Davis on injured reserve. Signed WR Alonzo Russell from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Morris Claiborne and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve. Signed CB Brandon Bryant, WR J.J. Jones and DT Destiny Vaeao from the practice squad.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE J.P. Holtz from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Montreal F Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida D Aaron Ekblad.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andrej Sustr and G Kevin Boyle to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Dillon Dube from Stockton (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Dion Phaneuf from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed F Jordan Eberle on injured reserve. Recalled F Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Matthew Spencer from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Steven Fogarth and Bridgeport F Connor James two games.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Matt Gaudreau from Worcester (AHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned F Tyler Spezia to Toledo (ECHL). Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D John MacLeod from South Carolina (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Craig Wyszomirski to Manchester (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Angus Redmond from South Carolina (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled G Chris Driedger from Manchester (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Brady Norrish to Idaho (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Darik Angeli to Norfolk (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned F Tony Cameranesi to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling RW Brad Drobot four games.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Jared Ross.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Storm Phaneuf.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added G Charlie McAninch as emergency backup.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Brandon Lubin and F Joe Widmar. Released G Alex Zion as emergency backup. Added G Luke Richardson as emergency backup.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned G Ben Halford to San Antonio (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Quintin Lisoway.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned D Kevin McKernan to Hershey (AHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Kevin Tansey to Stockton (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Nolan DeJong to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Tyler Green as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Luke Stork to Atlanta.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — CB Jamel Dean will enter the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — Named Adam Fuller defensive coordinator.

VANDERBILT — CB Joejuan Williams will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.