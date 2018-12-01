Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP James Hoyt, LHP Josh Smith and OF Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Burch Smith outright to Omaha (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Wilkin Ramos to Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. outright to Buffalo (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Alex McRae outright to Indianapolis (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled G Luke Kennard from Grand Rapids (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott. Signed OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Jake Bean to Charlotte (AHL) and G Callum Booth from Charlotte to Reading (ECHL). Activated D Haydn Fleury and Brett Pesce from injured reserve.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Mark Steenhuis to a one-year contract.
TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.
