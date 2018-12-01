Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 1, 2018 3:33 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP James Hoyt, LHP Josh Smith and OF Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Burch Smith outright to Omaha (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Wilkin Ramos to Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Alex McRae outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled G Luke Kennard from Grand Rapids (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott. Signed OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Jake Bean to Charlotte (AHL) and G Callum Booth from Charlotte to Reading (ECHL). Activated D Haydn Fleury and Brett Pesce from injured reserve.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Mark Steenhuis to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.

