Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 8, 2018 10:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Adony Mejia to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve. Activated DB Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Raven Greene on injured reserve. Signed OL Adam Pankey from the practice squad.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed general manager Bob Murray to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Alan Quine and D Rinat Valiev from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Saku Maenalanen and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed F Bobby Ryan on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Oleg Sosunov and Matthew Spencer to Orlando (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled F Grant Besse from South Carolina (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEMEN — Returned F Justin Auger to Florida (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Robbie Payne to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned Fs Griffen Molino and Emerson Clark to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Charlie Dodero. Loaned F Steve McParland to Stockton (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Tyler Biggs.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Avery Peterson to Indy.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Maxime Chanot to a multiyear contract.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Jim McElderry men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans