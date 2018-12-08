Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Adony Mejia to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve. Activated DB Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Raven Greene on injured reserve. Signed OL Adam Pankey from the practice squad.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed general manager Bob Murray to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Alan Quine and D Rinat Valiev from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Saku Maenalanen and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed F Bobby Ryan on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Oleg Sosunov and Matthew Spencer to Orlando (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled F Grant Besse from South Carolina (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEMEN — Returned F Justin Auger to Florida (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Robbie Payne to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned Fs Griffen Molino and Emerson Clark to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Charlie Dodero. Loaned F Steve McParland to Stockton (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Tyler Biggs.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Avery Peterson to Indy.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Maxime Chanot to a multiyear contract.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Jim McElderry men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.