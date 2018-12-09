Saturday’s Sports Transactions

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Adony Mejia to a minor league contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve. Activated DB Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Raven Greene on injured reserve. Signed OL Adam Pankey from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed general manager Bob Murray to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Alan Quine and D Rinat Valiev from Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Saku Maenalanen and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed F Bobby Ryan on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Oleg Sosunov and Matthew Spencer to Orlando (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled F Grant Besse from South Carolina (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEMEN — Returned F Justin Auger to Florida (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Robbie Payne to Idaho (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned Fs Griffen Molino and Emerson Clark to Newfoundland (ECHL).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Charlie Dodero. Loaned F Steve McParland to Stockton (AHL).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Tyler Biggs.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Avery Peterson to Indy.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Maxime Chanot to a multiyear contract.
OHIO STATE — Promoted Brian Hartline to permanent receivers coach.
RUTGERS — Named Jim McElderry men’s soccer coach.
