Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 15, 2018 3:04 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox for OF Alex Call.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Suspended F Patrick Berglund indefinitely for failing to report.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalld D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Tye McGinn one game.

Sports News

