Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 15, 2018 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox for OF Alex Call.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Bour on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Indiana C/F Myles Turner $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture toward the spectator stands.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Suspended F Patrick Berglund indefinitely for failing to report.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalld D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Tye McGinn one game.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Named Jay Johnson offensive coordinator and Tyson Summers defensive coordinator.

