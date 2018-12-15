Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox for OF Alex Call.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Bour on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Indiana C/F Myles Turner $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture toward the spectator stands.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed LS Andrew East, TE Matt Flanagan and DB Joshua Holsey. Placed LS Nick Sundberg on injured-reserve. Waived RB Kapri Bibbs and DE Marcus Smith.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Suspended F Patrick Berglund indefinitely for failing to report.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Boo Nieves from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalld D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Tye McGinn one game.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Josh McArdle to Indy (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Spencer Naas from Idaho (ECHL).
BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed F Kaleigh Schrock.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Brandon Lubin.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded D Trey Phillips to Fort Wayne.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Added G Brad Fogal as emergency backup.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Setanislas Dzakhov.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Nolan DeJong to Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO — Named Jay Johnson offensive coordinator and Tyson Summers defensive coordinator.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.