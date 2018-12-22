Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Brandon Barnes and RHP Brooks Pounders to minor league contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Charlie Morton on a two-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Eric Sogard to a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Robby Scott for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OT Jermey Parnell and S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Signed CB Breon Borders and OL Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.
ECHL — Suspended Adirondack D Michael Sdao three games.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.