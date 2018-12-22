Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 22, 2018 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Brandon Barnes and RHP Brooks Pounders to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Charlie Morton on a two-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Eric Sogard to a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Robby Scott for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OT Jermey Parnell and S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Signed CB Breon Borders and OL Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack D Michael Sdao three games.

