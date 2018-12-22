Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Brandon Barnes and RHP Brooks Pounders to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Charlie Morton on a two-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Eric Sogard to a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Robby Scott for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New Jersey coach Kenny Atkinson $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Seattle LB Bobby Wagner for a facemask penalty and Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney and Arizona DE Chandler Jones for roughing-the-passer penalties. Each was fined $20,054. Fined Seattle CB Justin Coleman and Cleveland LB Jamie Collins $26,739 each for unnecessary roughness penalties. Fined New Orleans DE Marcus Davenport $20,054 for roughing the passer penalty. Fined Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith and RB Kenneth Dixon; Denver CB Jamar Taylor; Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway; L.A. Rams CB Marcus Peters; and Carolina G Andrus Peat $10,026 each for unnecessary roughness penalties.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Bruce Ellington and S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Signed WR Chris Lacy and CB Dee Virgin from the practice squad. Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Will Redmond on injured reserve. Signed RB Lavon Coleman from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Kayvon Webster from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OT Jermey Parnell and S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Signed CB Breon Borders and OL Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Ted Ginn Jr. from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Ryan Lomberg to Stockton (AHL). Activated F Michael Frolik from injured reserve.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Joe Cannata from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Dion Phaneuf on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 11. Activated F Ilya Kovalchuk from injured reserve.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Brampton (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Dan DeSalvo from Toledo (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Olivier Galipeau from Atlanta (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled F Tyler Soy from Tulsa (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Martin Ouellette from Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Ivan Kulbakov from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack D Michael Sdao three games.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Devin Buffalo to Utica (AHL). Added G Dylan Pasco as emergency backup.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Jared Ross.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Anthony Dumont-Bouchard.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Aidan Muir. Traded F Justin Kea to Orlando.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded F Alex Globke to Tulsa.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Dave Desander.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Justin Kea to Toledo. Added G Bobby Fowler as emergency backup.

READING ROYALS — Traded G Charlie Millen to Orlando.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Josh Gratton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed D Michael Parkhurst.

