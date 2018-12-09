Listen Live Sports

Saunders with 23; leads Wagner’s 105-57 rout of New Rochelle

December 9, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Romone Saunders scored 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers, six rebounds and five assists, six players reached double-figure scoring and Wagner clobbered Division III New Rochelle 105-57 on Sunday.

AJ Sumbry added 17 points with seven rebounds, Elijah Davis 15 points, Chase Freeman 12 with nine assists, Tyrone Nesby 11 and Devin Liggeons 10. The Seahawks (4-4) shot 63.5 percent from the floor, 40 of 63, with 27 assists, were 10 of 25 from distance, and owned the boards 46-21.

Hunter Schenkel led the Blue Angels with 16 points.

Nigel Jackson made a layup and had a steal in the first 36 seconds of the contest, Wagner led 15-5 on a Saunders 3-pointer less than five minutes in and a 7-0 run put the Seahawks ahead 25-9 about nine minutes into the game and they pulled away from there.

