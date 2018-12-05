Listen Live Sports

Scottie Pippen sues comedian over mansion’s damage

December 5, 2018 3:10 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired basketball star Scottie Pippen is suing a comedian whom he says trashed his Florida mansion while renting it.

The ex-Chicago Bulls star this week filed suit against Lindsay Glazer Woloshin and her husband Jacob Woloshin, saying they caused $110,000 in damages to the Hall of Famer’s Fort Lauderdale mansion.

The suit says the Woloshins rented the house last year after their home was damaged by Hurricane Irma, agreeing to pay $30,000 a month.

Pippen alleges the Woloshins allowed pets to urinate inside, damaged furnishings, stole utensils and missed utility and rent payments.

Glazer Woloshin is also an attorney. She said in a statement Wednesday the family is not responsible for the damages and says she’s launching a $14 GoFundMe campaign to replace Pippen’s missing utensils.

