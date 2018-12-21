Seahawks banged up at safety, OL ahead of Chiefs game

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks could be without both starting safeties and two starters on their offensive line for Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Free safety Tedric Thompson was officially ruled out with chest and ankle injuries, and strong safety Bradley McDougald is questionable to play because of patella tendinitis. Right guard D.J. Fluker and right tackle Germain Ifedi are questionable with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t specify the issue plaguing Thompson but said it would take at least another week to be properly addressed.

“He’s not in any discomfort from what he’s got,” Carroll said. “It’s just something that they found and so we just got to take a look at it and give him some time for it to go away.

“He’s got some swelling in (his chest) that’s of question so we’re just making sure that we’re doing the right thing. There’s just some fluid or something in an unusual place. … He just can’t play with it so we have to wait until it goes away.”

