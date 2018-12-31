Senators-Blue Jackets Sum

Ottawa 0 1 2—3 Columbus 0 1 5—6

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Dzingel 14 (Tierney, Ryan), 8:15. 2, Columbus, Werenski 8 (Panarin, Dubois), 9:36.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Dubois 15 (Atkinson, Jones), 3:59. 4, Columbus, Dubois 16, 11:15. 5, Ottawa, Ryan 7 (Borowiecki, Boedker), 11:36. 6, Ottawa, Dzingel 15 (DeMelo, Duchene), 13:34. 7, Columbus, Werenski 9 (Dubois, Atkinson), 17:59. 8, Columbus, Atkinson 24 (Murray, Panarin), 19:00. 9, Columbus, Anderson 14, 19:34.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 5-13-7_25. Columbus 7-14-17_38.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 0-2-0 (36 shots-32 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 17-11-1 (25-22).

A_18,549 (18,500). T_2:41.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

