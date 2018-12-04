Listen Live Sports

Senators-Canadiens Sum

December 4, 2018 10:11 pm
 
Ottawa 0 1 1—2
Montreal 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Drouin 10 (Peca, Domi), 14:30.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, DeMelo 3 (Boedker, Tierney), 8:49. 3, Montreal, Domi 12 (Drouin), 14:38. 4, Montreal, Domi 13 (Byron, Drouin), 17:29. 5, Montreal, Lehkonen 5 (Kotkaniemi, Shaw), 18:17.

Third Period_6, Montreal, Gallagher 12 (Tatar), 4:21. 7, Ottawa, Stone 13 (Duchene), 12:29.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-13-7_30. Montreal 17-12-12_41.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 11-10-3 (41 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Price 9-8-4 (30-28).

A_20,705 (21,288). T_2:25.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.

