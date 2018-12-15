Senators-Canadiens Sum

Ottawa 1 1 0—2 Montreal 1 0 4—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Peca 3, 3:39. 2, Ottawa, White 9 (Tkachuk), 3:59.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Boedker 5 (Stone), 9:11.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 4 (Lehkonen, Petry), 2:06. 5, Montreal, Weber 4 (Danault, Shaw), 10:06. 6, Montreal, Byron 7 (Lehkonen, Kotkaniemi), 13:37. 7, Montreal, Drouin 11 (Peca, Domi), 17:31.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-3-7_18. Montreal 12-16-19_47.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, McKenna 1-2-1 (46 shots-42 saves). Montreal, Price 13-8-4 (18-16).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Driscoll.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.