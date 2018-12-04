Senators-Canadiens Sums

Ottawa 0 1 1—2 Montreal 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Drouin 10 (Peca, Domi), 14:30. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (roughing), 5:49; Batherson, OTT, (roughing), 5:49; Domi, MTL, served by Kotkaniemi, (roughing), 5:49; Stone, OTT, (kneeing), 10:17; Chaput, MTL, (holding), 19:29; Tkachuk, OTT, (slashing), 19:29; Gallagher, MTL, (holding), 19:56.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, DeMelo 3 (Boedker, Tierney), 8:49. 3, Montreal, Domi 12 (Drouin), 14:38. 4, Montreal, Domi 13 (Byron, Drouin), 17:29. 5, Montreal, Lehkonen 5 (Kotkaniemi, Shaw), 18:17. Penalties_Tierney, OTT, (tripping), 3:55.

Third Period_6, Montreal, Gallagher 12 (Tatar), 4:21. 7, Ottawa, Stone 13 (Duchene), 12:29. Penalties_Kotkaniemi, MTL, (hooking), 4:43; Kulak, MTL, Major (fighting), 10:50; Dzingel, OTT, Major (fighting), 10:50.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-13-7_30. Montreal 17-12-12_41.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 11-10-3 (41 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Price 9-8-4 (30-28).

A_20,705 (21,288). T_2:25.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.