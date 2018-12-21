Senators-Devils Sum

Ottawa 0 2 0—2 New Jersey 2 3 0—5

First Period_1, New Jersey, Zacha 5 (Boyle), 2:03 (sh). 2, New Jersey, Palmieri 18 (Hischier, Hall), 10:54.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Duchene 13 (Chabot, Stone), 2:20 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Hall 10 (Palmieri), 4:07 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Hall 11 (Palmieri), 5:19. 6, Ottawa, Duchene 14 (Ryan, Jaros), 11:53. 7, New Jersey, Hischier 9 (Hall, Butcher), 18:58.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-14-6_27. New Jersey 11-14-7_32.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 5; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-13-3 (25 shots-20 saves), McKenna 1-2-1 (7-7). New Jersey, Kinkaid 12-9-6 (27-25).

A_14,614 (16,514). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Libor Suchanek.

