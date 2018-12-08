Listen Live Sports

Senators forward Bobby Ryan has concussion, out indefinitely

December 8, 2018 12:46 pm
 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa forward Bobby Ryan has a concussion and is joining Matt Duchene on the Senators injured reserve.

Senators’ general manager Pierre Dorion says both were injured in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Ryan is out indefinitely and Duchene will miss a week or more with a lower-body injury.

Ryan has six goals and 12 assists, while Duchene has 12 goals and 22 assists in 29 games.

