Senators-Predators Sums

Ottawa 1 0 0—1 Nashville 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Z.Smith 5 (Ceci, Dzingel), 0:26. 2, Nashville, Watson 6 (Ekholm, Sissons), 15:38. Penalties_Hartman, NSH, (tripping), 5:25.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Ellis 3 (Johansen, Josi), 9:01. Penalties_Fiala, NSH, major (high sticking), 16:15.

Third Period_4, Nashville, C.Smith 9, 1:59. Penalties_Tierney, OTT, (tripping), 2:06; Tkachuk, OTT, (tripping), 5:09.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-8-10_26. Nashville 8-15-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 12-12-3 (36 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Rinne 13-5-1 (26-25).

A_17,162 (17,113). T_2:23.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Tony Sericolo.

