Senators-Red Wings Sum

Ottawa 2 0 2—4 Detroit 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 4 (Dzingel), 8:19. 2, Ottawa, Chabot 9 (White, Boedker), 13:57. 3, Detroit, Glendening 5 (Bertuzzi, Rasmussen), 18:20.

Second Period_4, Detroit, Larkin 14 (Kronwall, Nielsen), 12:08.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 16 (Elliott), 7:08. 6, Ottawa, Tierney 5 (Dzingel, Chabot), 19:42 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-13_32. Detroit 11-11-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 13-12-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-7-4 (31-28).

A_18,330 (20,000). T_2:31.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.

