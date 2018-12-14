Senators-Red Wings Sum

|Ottawa
|2
|0
|2—4
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 4 (Dzingel), 8:19. 2, Ottawa, Chabot 9 (White, Boedker), 13:57. 3, Detroit, Glendening 5 (Bertuzzi, Rasmussen), 18:20.
Second Period_4, Detroit, Larkin 14 (Kronwall, Nielsen), 12:08.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 16 (Elliott), 7:08. 6, Ottawa, Tierney 5 (Dzingel, Chabot), 19:42 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-13_32. Detroit 11-11-6_28.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 13-12-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-7-4 (31-28).
A_18,330 (20,000). T_2:31.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.
