Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Red Wings Sums

December 14, 2018 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 2 0 2—4
Detroit 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 4 (Dzingel), 8:19. 2, Ottawa, Chabot 9 (White, Boedker), 13:57. 3, Detroit, Glendening 5 (Bertuzzi, Rasmussen), 18:20. Penalties_Burgdoerfer, OTT, (tripping), 6:32; Athanasiou, DET, (holding stick), 7:48.

Second Period_4, Detroit, Larkin 14 (Kronwall, Nielsen), 12:08. Penalties_Harpur, OTT, Major (fighting), 6:52; Rasmussen, DET, Major (fighting), 6:52; Larkin, DET, (hooking), 10:00; Smith, OTT, (delay of game), 19:27.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 16 (Elliott), 7:08. 6, Ottawa, Tierney 5 (Dzingel, Chabot), 19:42 (pp). Penalties_Larkin, DET, (slashing), 17:52.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-13_32. Detroit 11-11-6_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 13-12-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-7-4 (31-28).

A_18,330 (20,000). T_2:31.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley