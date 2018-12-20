Seven score in double figures as No. 20 DePaul women roll

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall tossed in 14 points to lead seven players in double figures and No. 20 DePaul breezed to a 102-76 victory over Loyola-Chicago on Thursday night.

Rebekah Dahlman pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-3), who ran their winning streak to six. Lexi Held had 13 points, while Ashton Millender and Sonya Morris both scored 12. Mart’e Grays ran her double-figure scoring streak to five straight with 11 points and Kelly Campbell scored 10.

DePaul, which came into the game leading the nation with 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, knocked down 15 of 40 (37.5 percent) against the Ramblers (6-5). The Blue Demons scored 34 points off of 26 Loyola-Chicago turnovers. DePaul’s defense forces an average of 21 turnovers per game.

Abby O’Connor poured in 31 points for the Ramblers on 12-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 9 from distance, and grabbed eight rebounds. Ellie Rice added 18 points and six assists.

Advertisement

DePaul has won 24 of the last 25 games against the Ramblers and leads the all-time series 41-10.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.