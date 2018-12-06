Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shah quickest to complete 200 wickets in test matches

December 6, 2018 1:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has become the quickest bowler to take 200 wickets in test cricket history.

Shah had New Zealand batsman Will Somerville caught leg before wicket during the fourth day of the third and final test at Sheikh Zayed Stadium to achieve the feat in his 33rd test match.

Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett held the previous record when he got his 200th wicket in his 36th test match while playing against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1936.

The 32-year-old Shah took seven wickets in his debut test against Australia at Dubai in 2014.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Shah also equaled Pakistan’s record of most wickets in a test match by claiming 14 wickets in the second test against New Zealand last week.

He has taken 114 of his 200 wickets on spinners’ friendly wickets in the United Arab Emirates in 17 test matches.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus