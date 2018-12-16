Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Blackhawks Sum

December 16, 2018
 
San Jose 2 3 2—7
Chicago 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 14 (Gustafsson), 2:34. 2, Chicago, Strome 8 (P.Kane, Murphy), 3:21. 3, San Jose, M.Karlsson 3 (Burns, Radil), 9:58. 4, San Jose, Sorensen 6 (Labanc, Thornton), 10:40. 5, Chicago, Perlini 3 (Seabrook, Sikura), 12:54.

Second Period_6, San Jose, E.Kane 10 (E.Karlsson, Burns), 4:21 (pp). 7, San Jose, Goodrow 5 (M.Karlsson, Braun), 7:36. 8, San Jose, Couture 11 (E.Kane, Dillon), 16:16.

Third Period_9, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Burns, Hertl), 13:03 (pp). 10, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Couture), 18:27.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-14-21_43. Chicago 5-8-7_20.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 13-7-3 (4 shots-1 saves), Dell 5-4-2 (16-16). Chicago, Ward 4-5-4 (35-30), Crawford 6-14-2 (8-6).

A_21,237 (19,717). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

