Sharks-Canadiens Sums

December 2, 2018 9:43 pm
 
San Jose 2 1 0—3
Montreal 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, Braun 1, 2:55. 2, San Jose, Burns 4 (E.Karlsson, Pavelski), 10:29 (pp). Penalties_Reilly, MTL, (cross checking), 8:50; Chaput, MTL, (high sticking), 9:48; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 14:52.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Petry 3 (Drouin, Shaw), 12:15. 4, San Jose, Pavelski 17 (Burns, Couture), 15:51. Penalties_Weber, MTL, (interference), 16:53; Petry, MTL, (delay of game), 18:36.

Third Period_None. Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ, (tripping), 16:03.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-11-7_29. Montreal 8-10-22_40.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 4; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 10-6-3 (40 shots-39 saves). Montreal, Price 8-8-4 (29-26).

A_20,301 (21,288). T_2:23.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Pierre Racicot.

