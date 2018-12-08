Sharks-Coyotes Sum

San Jose 2 1 2—5 Arizona 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 19 (E.Karlsson, Dillon), 14:36. 2, San Jose, Couture 10 (Hertl, Meier), 15:26.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Kane 9, 5:10. 4, Arizona, Schmaltz 5 (Galchenyuk, Keller), 6:55 (pp). 5, Arizona, Richardson 8 (Chychrun), 10:43.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Panik 6 (Richardson), 5:45. 7, San Jose, Radil 1 (Braun, Vlasic), 14:13. 8, San Jose, Hertl 8 (Meier, Couture), 19:09.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 14-12-7_33. Arizona 7-8-5_20.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Arizona 1 of 1.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 4-4-2 (20 shots-17 saves). Arizona, Hill 4-2-0 (32-28).

A_13,780 (17,125). T_2:28.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.