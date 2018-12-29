Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Oilers Sums

December 29, 2018 7:12 pm
 
San Jose 2 2 3—7
Edmonton 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 20 (Draisaitl, Rattie), 6:28. 2, San Jose, Donskoi 7 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 6:44. 3, San Jose, Hertl 14 (E.Karlsson, Burns), 10:13. Penalties_Caggiula, EDM, (tripping), 12:25.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Couture 14 (Thornton, Pavelski), 6:39. 5, San Jose, E.Karlsson 3 (Donskoi, Goodrow), 18:45. Penalties_Wideman, EDM, (holding), 9:05; Wideman, EDM, (tripping), 14:30.

Third Period_6, San Jose, M.Karlsson 5 (Labanc, Burns), 2:41. 7, San Jose, Couture 15 (Kane), 8:25 (sh). 8, Edmonton, C.Jones 1 (Caggiula, Rattie), 10:40. 9, San Jose, M.Karlsson 6 (E.Karlsson, Goodrow), 14:09. 10, Edmonton, Draisaitl 19 (Lucic, Benning), 16:53. 11, Edmonton, McDavid 21 (Rattie, Wideman), 19:54. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (high sticking), 7:04.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-16-12_40. Edmonton 12-7-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_San Jose, M.Jones 16-8-4 (26 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 7-11-2 (40-33).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:29.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.

