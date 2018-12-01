Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Senators Sum

December 1, 2018 3:56 pm
 
San Jose 0 1 1—2
Ottawa 0 3 3—6

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Dzingel 11 (Boedker, Chabot), 7:30. 2, San Jose, Thornton 4 (Burns, Pavelski), 9:49 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Harpur 1 (Smith, Paajarvi), 12:56. 4, Ottawa, Boedker 3 (B.Ryan, Tierney), 13:45.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 12 (Boedker, Chabot), 4:03 (pp). 6, Ottawa, Paajarvi 3 (Smith), 14:52. 7, San Jose, Goodrow 3 (J.Ryan, Dillon), 18:00. 8, Ottawa, B.Ryan 6 (Ceci, Boedker), 19:01.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-16-14_38. Ottawa 5-12-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 9-6-3 (26 shots-21 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 11-9-3 (38-36).

A_17,531 (18,572). T_2:38.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Derek Nansen.

