Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Stars Sums

December 7, 2018 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 1 0 1—2
Dallas 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Kane 8 (E.Karlsson, Donskoi), 9:22. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (hooking), 14:02.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Janmark 2 (Polak), 14:05. Penalties_Sorensen, SJ, (delay of game), 1:02; Benn, DAL, (tripping), 9:09.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Heiskanen 5 (Faksa, Pitlick), 4:38. 4, Dallas, Ritchie 2 (Shore, Spezza), 6:26. 5, San Jose, Couture 9 (E.Karlsson, Dillon), 6:59. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 0:31.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-14-16_43. Dallas 5-16-9_30.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 11-7-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Bishop 10-5-1 (43-41).

A_18,342 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus