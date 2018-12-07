Sharks-Stars Sums

San Jose 1 0 1—2 Dallas 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Kane 8 (Donskoi, E.Karlsson), 9:22. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (hooking), 14:02.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Janmark 2 (Polak), 14:05. Penalties_Sorensen, SJ, (delay of game), 1:02; Benn, DAL, (tripping), 9:09.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Heiskanen 5 (Pitlick, Faksa), 4:38. 4, Dallas, Ritchie 2 (Shore, Spezza), 6:26. 5, San Jose, Couture 9 (Dillon, E.Karlsson), 6:59. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 0:31.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-14-16_43. Dallas 5-16-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 11-7-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Bishop 10-5-1 (43-41).

A_18,342 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Libor Suchanek.

