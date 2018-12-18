Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharks-Wild Sum

December 18, 2018 10:38 pm
 
San Jose 0 2 2—4
Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Couture 12 (Simek, Radil), 9:49. 2, San Jose, Pavelski 21 (Simek, Hertl), 10:18.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Couture 13 (E.Karlsson, Hertl), 0:51. 4, San Jose, Radil 2, 17:45.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-12-8_25. Minnesota 8-8-10_26.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Minnesota 0 of 0.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 14-7-3 (26 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-11-2 (24-21).

A_18,870 (18,064). T_2:24.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk.

