Vlhova wins 1st World Cup GS, 1st-run leader Shiffrin 5th

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Petra Vlhova of Slovakia won her first World Cup giant slalom Friday after first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin dropped to fifth.

Vlhova was fourth after the opening run, trailing Shiffrin by 0.06 seconds, but posted the second-fastest time in the final leg to land her first victory in the discipline.

It was the fifth career win for the slalom specialist, whose previous best result in GS was seventh.

World Cup GS champion Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was the fastest in the final run as she climbed from 10th to second place, 0.45 behind Vlhova, and Tessa Worley of France trailed by 0.60 in third.

Advertisement

Shiffrin started the final run with a slim lead of 0.02 but the Olympic champion from the Unites States posted the 10th fastest time in the final run and finished 0.66 off the lead, missing out Friday on an outright record 15th World Cup victory in this calendar year.

Shiffrin can still set the record if she wins a slalom on the same course Saturday, the last women’s race in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.