Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shuler, Davis lead Mississippi past SE Louisiana 69-47

December 12, 2018 9:45 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 19 points, Terence Davis added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Mississippi beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-47 on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss (7-2) has won four straight and is now 18-0 all-time against Southeastern Louisiana.

Ole Miss used two big runs in the first half to build a 33-17 lead, including an 11-0 spurt midway through and a 13-8 run to close out the half.

Shuler shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had three assists. Davis was 6 of 11 from the field.

Advertisement

Blake Hinson and Dominik Olejniczak had nine points each for Ole Miss. The Rebels shot nearly 53 percent from the field, including 46 percent from 3-point range. They also had a 39-23 rebounding advantage.

Moses Greenwood had a game-high 20 points to lead Southeastern Louisiana (4-5). Greenwood shot 9 of 10 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.

Quinton Thomas added eight points for the Lions.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions could not get anything going from behind the arc, shooting 2 of 17 (12 percent) from three-point range. Southeastern Louisiana also shot just 36 percent from the field.

Ole Miss: The Rebels scored 21 points off 13 Southeastern Louisiana errors.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Chattanooga on Sunday.

Southeastern Louisiana hosts California Baptist on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley