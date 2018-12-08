Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) past Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79

December 8, 2018 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 24 points and Miami (Ohio) posted its third straight win, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79 on Saturday.

Sibande was 8 of 15 from the field including four from distance for the Redhawks (6-4). Dalonte Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds and Darrian Ringo had 13 points and seven assists.

Miami had a 45-44 lead at the break and an Elijah McNamara 3-pointer followed by a Brown layup stretched it to 50-44 early in the second half.

Fort Wayne surged midway through the period to take a 69-63 lead with 8:26 to play. Bam Bowman answered with a pair of 3-pointers and Brown made a layup to get the Redhawks back on top, 71-69 with 6:09 remaining. A Ringo 3 made it 81-74 with 1:25 left and Miami held on for the win.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

John Konchar led the Mastodons (6-6) with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans