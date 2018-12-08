Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) past Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 24 points and Miami (Ohio) posted its third straight win, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79 on Saturday.

Sibande was 8 of 15 from the field including four from distance for the Redhawks (6-4). Dalonte Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds and Darrian Ringo had 13 points and seven assists.

Miami had a 45-44 lead at the break and an Elijah McNamara 3-pointer followed by a Brown layup stretched it to 50-44 early in the second half.

Fort Wayne surged midway through the period to take a 69-63 lead with 8:26 to play. Bam Bowman answered with a pair of 3-pointers and Brown made a layup to get the Redhawks back on top, 71-69 with 6:09 remaining. A Ringo 3 made it 81-74 with 1:25 left and Miami held on for the win.

John Konchar led the Mastodons (6-6) with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

