Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SIU-Edwardsville holds off Harris Stowe 92-87

December 8, 2018 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Jackson set career highs with 11 rebounds and 28 points, including a go-ahead jumper late, and SIU Edwardsville held off NAIA-member Harris Stowe 92-87 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Tyresse Williford set career highs with 25 points, nine boards and 14 of 16 free throws for the Cougars (2-5), who were outshot by the Hornets 52 percent to 43 percent, but made 36 of 42 from the line. Daniel Kinchen scored 12 points.

Trailing 41-33 at halftime, the Hornets rallied and Christian Wimbley’s free throw tied it at 54 with 13:53 left to play. The lead went back and forth until Jackson broke an 80-all tie by scoring six straight for an 86-80 lead with 1:04 left. Nate Ringmaiden’s layup with 11 seconds to go made it a four-point game, but the Cougars sealed it with three free throws from there.

Ringmaiden scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Deandre Clark added 15 points, Wimbley had 14 and Bouie and Duane Clark 11 apiece for the Hornets.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans