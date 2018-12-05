Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Skins put Dunbar, Quinn, Cooper on IR, sign QB Josh Johnson

December 5, 2018 12:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Cornerback Quinton Dunbar, receiver Trey Quinn and guard Jonathan Cooper have been put on injured reserve by the Washington Redskins. They also signed Josh Johnson to be their backup quarterback and added guard Zac Kerin, center Demetrius Rhaney and defensive end Marcus Smith as free agents.

The Redskins announced the moves Wednesday.

Cooper tore his biceps tendon in Washington’s 28-13 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Dunbar has been bothered by a nerve problem in his leg and appeared in only seven of the Redskins’ 12 games. Quinn, the last pick in this year’s NFL draft, missed Monday’s game with a hurt right ankle and played in only three games this season.

Johnson has not attempted a pass in a regular-season NFL game since 2011.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon